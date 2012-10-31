Lift System Breakthroughs Herald New Era in Shop Efficiency and Management

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- Nationally-based Greg Smith Equipment Sales announces a new era in lift systems for garages and truck repair shops. Their mobile column lift systems are perfect choices for those repair facilities that need to service larger trucks, but cannot dedicate the floor space to an oversized four post lift. Their two models -- the Atlas MC-36K and the MC-48K mobile column lift systems include 4 (9,000 lb. capacity each and 12,000 lb. capacity each, respectively) mobile columns, three sets of wheel diameter fork reducers and four (16,500 lb. capacity) tripod axle stands.



This provides all of the lifting power of a traditional four-post lift but, because the columns can be positioned to accommodate any size wheel base, they offer much greater flexibility and versatility. The portable nature of the mobile columns also means that the only time this lifting system is taking up space on the shop floor is when it is being used to lift a vehicle - no space is wasted on empty car lifts.



Lift columns can be used on any level concrete surface. (Six inches minimum) The extra-large column base provides maximum stability, and each column can be easily moved with the included dolly system. Both Mobile Column Lift Systems feature an electromechanical lift operation, with rolled steel screw spindles, with bronze main and safety nuts, providing a positive lifting mechanism. The carriages move on a series of extruded nylon runners which have a very low friction coefficient and provide excellent resistance to wear. These runners (made from Ertalon®) guarantee balanced lifting of the vehicle.



These auto lifts join a distinguished line of Greg Smith products, including lifts for automobiles, motorcycles, ATVs and more. See all Greg Smith Equipment lifts -- and their entire line of automotive equipment -- at http://www.gregsmithequipment.com/



About Greg Smith Equipment

Greg Smith Equipment Sales strives to provide customers with quality automotive equipment at discount prices. More than just "The Lift Professionals,” they offer a wide range of other shop equipment products, including tire changers, wheel balancers, alignment machines, sandblast cabinets, and much more. They equip both large and small automotive service centers and everything from car dealerships and to the fix-it- yourself homeowner. With seven physical store locations across America, in locales ranging from Florida to Arizona, and totaling more than 200,000 square feet of office, warehouse and showroom space, Greg Smith is more than just an internet company. But on or offline, offer the “gold standard” in equipment for shops and garages. To learn more, visit them at http://www.gregsmithequipment.com/ or phone 800.262.1950