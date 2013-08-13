Lift Truck Capacity Calculator Adds "Ask Dr. Lift Truck" Feature

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Lift Truck Capacity Calculator has made the “Dr. Lift Truck” support and feedback bonus feature available online and by telephone for all registered users.



“Dr. Lift Truck” allows users to contact experts with years in the forklift field, including professionals from a diverse range of specializations including operations, engineering, and manufacturing, with any material handling related questions. These “Doctors” can help Lift Truck Capacity Calculator members with questions regarding forklift capacity certification, forklift data plates, and fork wear effect. Dr. Lift Truck can also provide fast equipment configuration, perform professionally engineered capacity calculations, and answer other industry-related questions.



Lift Truck Capacity Calculator is a professional forklift capacity rating system designed to provide fast, accurate data about forklift capacity and load configuration to equipment manufacturers, dealers, brokers, and customers. They also provide corporate safety consulting, certifications for lifts and lift attachments, and engineering, operations, and sales support for all types material handling needs and questions.



To read more about “Dr. Lift Truck” and the rest of Lift Truck Capacity Calculator’s service, advice, and feedback features, or to see the complete list of all of the products and services LTCC offers, visit http://www.lifttruckcapacitycalculator.com/. They can also be contacted by calling (843) 532-6469 or through direct mail at 3443 Henrietta Hartford Road, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466.



About Lift Truck Capacity Calculator

Headquartered outside of Charleston, South Carolina, Lift Truck Capacity Calculator is a professional engineering firm built for individuals in the material handling industry by experienced engineers, manufacturers, and operators and specializing in providing forklift capacity ratings calculations. Their services have expanded over their years of operation, and now Lift Truck Capacity Calculator is considered a foremost expert in the forklift and material handling industries.