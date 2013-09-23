Lift Truck Capacity Calculator Aids with OSHA Compliance

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Professional forklift engineering service providers Lift Truck Capacity Calculator are helping owners and operators attain OSHA compliance for all forklift operations. OSHA maintains strict regulations regarding forklift operations, and the punishment for violations can be expensive and cut into an operations efficiency. Lift Truck Capacity Calculator provides certified forklift capacity plates, access to their information database about OSHA regulations, and on-call forklift certification experts that can answer any questions regarding capacity and compliance.



Lift Truck Capacity Calculator’s services ensure that all equipment is kept up to code and used properly. This helps operators avoid illegal and dangerous usage and to help owners avoid paying harsh fines, having their record tarnished, or worse – losing time, inventory and even risking worker injury or death because of unsafe procedures.



To see all of Lift Truck Capacity Calculator’s products and services, visit their website at http://www.lifttruckcapacitycalculator.com/ They also have a friendly and knowledgeable staff of experts in forklift operations and OSHA rules and regulations that are standing by to talk to customers directly via telephone at (843) 532-6469 or in person at 3443 Henrietta Hartford Road in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, 29466.



About Lift Truck Capacity Calculator

Lift Truck Capacity Calculator is the world’s first professional forklift capacity rating system and is developed by Professional Forklift Engineering Services, LLC. Located near Charleston, South Carolina, Professional Forklift Engineering Services is an engineering firm that specializes in forklift capacity ratings calculation. Their clients include the United States Postal Service, Ford Motor Company, and many of the other biggest forklift users, manufacturers, dealer, brokers, and customers.