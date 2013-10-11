Lift Truck Capacity Calculator Enters Into Relationship with Star Industries

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Professional Forklift Engineering Services, providers of the Lift Truck Capacity Calculator are announcing that they have entered into a relationship with heavy-duty attachment equipment manufacturer Star Industries to provide mechanical engineering services and load capacity maps for the products Star produces for forklifts and telehandlers.



Star Industries, known for their forklift and telehandler attachments such as safety work platforms and extension booms manufactures a full complement of attachments designed to maximize the utilization and increase the versatility of an existing forklift or telehandler. Star’s product line can be viewed on their company website at http://starindustries.com.



Professional Forklift Engineering Services operates an engineering firm that specializes in forklift capacity ratings. They provide the capacity rating data plates and load maps for any forklift machine with any attachment mounted on the carriage, and also provide the certification required for compliance with OSHA regulations. Additionally they provide mechanical engineering services such as CAD modeling, FEA analysis and mechanical drawing services for the design, analysis and capacity rating of the attachment itself, and provide the attachment capacity rating label and certification per OSHA requirements.



To get more information about Professional Forklift Engineering Services, visit the Lift Truck Capacity Calculator website at http://www.lifttruckcapacitycalculator.com/ or contact their friendly and knowledgeable staff of experts that are standing by to talk to customers directly via telephone at (843) 532-6469.



About Lift Truck Capacity Calculator

The Lift Truck Capacity Calculator is the world’s first online professional forklift capacity rating system available to the public and was developed by Professional Forklift Engineering Services, LLC located near Charleston, South Carolina.



Professional Forklift Engineering Services is an engineering firm that specializes in forklift capacity rating data plates and load maps. Their clients include the United States Postal Service, Ford Motor Company, NASA and Kimberly Clark.