Lift Truck Capacity Calculator Now Offering Expanded Support Services

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Registered members can use the additional features as part of their membership, and many members have found Dr. Truck Lift’s consulting problem solving services, in addition to other added service features, to be easy to use and very helpful.



In addition to the automated feature called Dr. Truck Lift, members can access an online calculator that will determine if the load on a forklift with any attachment weighs under the safe working forklift capacity, can view and order OSHA compliant forklift data plate and can utilize many other features and information.



“It is our goal to make safe, legal lifting as easy and accessible for people as possible,” a company spokesperson said. “We research and gather the data and tools, and all clients have to do is click and download or call us directly.”



For more information about Lift Truck Capacity Calculator and their expanded service features, visit the website at www.lifttruckcapacitycalculator.com.



About Lift Truck Capacity Calculator

Lift Truck Capacity Calculator is the first professional forklift capacity rating system in the world and is available to all dealers, manufacturers, customers and brokers. The service provides tools and information quickly and gives clients the power to be able to properly and accurately determine the safest forklift configuration for material handling applications. Among the services are forklift load calculators, OSHA forklift regulations and information and forklift data plates. The staff members are all experienced and well trained to be able to personally serve any client, and the company is consistently rated as having excellent customer service.