Lift Truck Capacity Calculator Offers Free 14 Day Trial

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Lift Truck Capacity Calculator, a leading professional engineering firm based in the Charleston area, is pleased to announce the availability of a free 14 day trial. Now, prospective clients have the opportunity to try out the firm’s forklift capacity rating certification services for free for 14 days.



When working with forklifts, it’s critical to know what the forklift load capacity is for various material handling applications. Not only will this help keep workplaces with forklifts safe, but it also will help to ensure that the operation is compliant with OSHA and its forklift certification requirements. According to a spokesperson for the company, “Lift Truck Capacity Calculator provides the world’s first professional forklift capacity rating system available to all manufacturers, dealers, brokers, or customers that addresses the need for fast and accurate capacity information.”



What does that mean for commercial and industrial workplaces that rely on forklifts? The most important point is the fact that clients of Lift Truck Capacity Calculator have access to an array of services that help them verify ratings and provide OSHA compliant documentation. They also have immediate access to a certified forklift data plate for every situation. Due to the company’s high level of expertise, PE certification, and exceptional customer service, its clients have everything they need to ensure workplace safety and cooperation with OSHA.



About Lift Truck Capacity Calculator

For a number of years, Lift Truck Capacity Calculator has been serving the needs of forklift operators with convenient access to critical rating and capacity information. The company’s specialization of forklift capacity rating calculations is crucial for companies and organizations in all kinds of industries, enabling them to keep their employees safe and produce the necessary OSHA compliant documentation too. For great features and unparalleled service, Lift Truck Capacity Calculator is clearly the way to go. For additional information please visit, http://www.lifttruckcapacitycalculator.com/.