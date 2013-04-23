Liftn Buddy 2-Wheel Trucks Most Ergonomic Benefits Named

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Lift’n Buddy Elevating 2-wheel trucks make transporting and lifting items faster, safer and easier in just about any work environment. The trucks combine the vertical lifting capabilities of a small powered stacker with the convenience, versatility and simplicity of a 2-wheel hand truck.



At the touch of a button Lift’n Buddy’s powered, adjustable height platform positions loads at a comfortable height to eliminate bending and stretching when loading, unloading or moving items from one level to another. A linear actuator ensures smooth lifting and lowering, and provides precise load positioning with zero drift. Built on a lightweight durable aluminum frame with powder coat paint finish, Lift’n Buddy can handle loads up to 350 lbs. and lift them a full 36”. Heavy-duty 10” flat free polyurethane tires roll effortlessly over carpet, uneven floors, pavement, dirt and thresholds. Lift’n Buddy is powered by a maintenance free 12V rechargeable battery that provides ample power for even the most demanding applications.



The benefits are many including, the base platen allows the unit to be freestanding even when raised and under load, generously sized 20” x 16” platform with load backrest has 10 slots for securing loads with bungee cords or straps, the rear housing protects linear actuator, 12V maintenance-free battery and built-in charger, and tethered push-button control allows users to adjust height from any side of the Lift’n Buddy.



About Lift'n Buddy

Lift’n Buddy (www.liftnbuddy.com), was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims. Lift'n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products, will be exhibiting at Booth 3578 at the INTERPHEX 2013 conference, April 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York City. Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Follow Lift’n Buddy on Twitter at @LiftnBuddy.



Lift’n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products

www.liftnbuddy.com

Aaron M. Lamb, General Manager

pr@liftnbuddy.com

701.499.5293