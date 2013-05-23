Liftn Buddy Applauds the President's Continued Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing Competitiveness

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- President Obama announced the unique focus areas for the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI). It is an important program aimed at leveraging the strengths and assets of particular regions across the country, while also bringing together companies, universities, community colleges, national laboratories and government to partner and co-invest in the development of world-leading manufacturing technologies.



The focus areas for the first three manufacturing institutes, led by the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Energy, include:



- Next Generation Power Electronics Manufacturing

- Digital Manufacturing & Design Innovation

- Lightweight & Modern Metals Manufacturing



These institutes represent an opportunity for the United States to maintain global competitiveness, technological leadership, and provide for jobs.



The President’s proposed plan calls for fifteen, dynamically linked, regional manufacturing clusters across the United States. An open, competitive, merit-based process will select the institutes. “We at Lift’n Buddy applaud the President for prioritizing manufacturing These public-private partnerships will bring together businesses, academia, the government and other key stakeholders in our nation’s innovation-based manufacturing economy to deploy the most advanced technologies and combined resources to improve prospects for domestic job growth and global competitiveness,” remarked Aaron Lamb, General Manager of Lift’n Buddy.



The American Energy and Manufacturing Competitiveness (AEMC) Partnership is part of EERE's Clean Energy Manufacturing Initiative (CEMI), focused on two major goals: increasing U.S. competitiveness in the production of clean energy products, and strengthening U.S. manufacturing competitiveness across the board by increasing energy productivity.



Lift'n Buddy (www.liftnbuddy.com), a division of Southworth Products, was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift'n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools.



