Liftn Buddy at Interphex Next Week

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Lift'n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products, will be exhibiting at Booth 3578 at the INTERPHEX 2013 conference, April 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York City. Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities.



According to The Agency for Safety and Health, working in the retail sector can be hazardous, especially when young and new to the job. Some hazards are specific to the retail sector. Young workers may be at risk from moving vehicles in delivery areas, falling objects, and strains on the body from lifting loads and making repetitive movements.



The retail sector employs a large proportion of young people. Characteristics of the work include low pay, casual, part-time and weekend work, and increasing use of shift working with a high staff turnover. Over a quarter of workers work part-time in this sector, and many of these are young workers, especially students still attending school or university. Because this sector is undergoing a great deal of change, because it is a major employer of young, inexperienced workers, and because staff change rapidly, attention to health and safety is particularly important. Also, risks in the retail sector are not always obvious compared to some other types of work, which can mean that they are not well-controlled.



The Lift’n Buddy 350 is used for loading and unloading shelves, racks, workbenches, delivery vehicles, or any number of applications that require items to be lifted and/or transported. The Lift’n Buddy 350's linear actuator provides smooth lifting and lowering with precision saving young workers from potentially hazardous handling injuries in the liquor retail industry.



