Liftn Buddy Award Winner Ergonomic Firm Profiled in NDSU Publication

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- Lift'n Buddy is line of ergonomic lift assists that are designed to take the heavy out of heavy lifting, save workers backs, and improve a company's bottom line by lowering insurance payouts and compensation claims.



Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award, Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Ergologistics manufactures innovative products for the health and welfare of material handling workers. Lift'n Buddy is designed and distributed by Ergologistics, LLC; manufactured in Fargo, North Dakota, the company is a proud member of MHIA (Material Handling Industry of America), National Safety Council, and MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association).



Aaron Lamb founder of the Lift’n Buddy emphasized, “Because we are a company that provides solutions in the work place, we are front and center to treat and prevent the disease of work place injury.” The company was recently profiled in The Edge, a publication of the North Dakota State University Research and Technology Park.



Lift’n Buddy http://liftnbuddysafety.blogspot.com/ is talking workplace safety. According to Ergologistics, "Make-It-Safe Monday” is a series on safety in the workplace. According to the US Department of Labor Fact Sheet, preventing back injury is a major workplace safety challenge. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than one million workers suffer back injuries each year, and back injuries account for one of every five workplace injuries or illnesses. Further, one-fourth of all compensation indemnity claims involve back injuries, costing industry billions of dollars on top of the pain and suffering borne by employees.



