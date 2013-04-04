Liftn Buddy Blogs Reporting Unsafe Condition is Safe Practice for Manufacturers

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Brad Lindemann, Sales Coordinator of Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com), a division of Southworth products, wrote in the weekly safety blog, how to report an unsafe manufacturing environment. Lindemann explained, “It is always in your company’s best interest to heed any warning when it comes to workers’ safety. Fixing a problem before someone gets hurt has the potential to save the company millions of dollars in medical bills and lawsuits.”



Often companies are too large or the job is too specialized that employers are unaware of safety issues in the work place. Employees reporting unsafe conditions give the company a chance to address safety concerns and fix any issues. In many instances personnel could avoid an escalation the situation if they inform the employer of the problem when it is first discovered.



The Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is a government body with the sole purpose of creating a safer work environment. There are multiple ways any employee can contact OSHA. For situations where an employee is in imminent danger while on the job, OSHA will conduct an investigation within 24 hours of receiving a report. All other health and safety related issues will be handled within 3 days to a couple of months, depending on the severity of the situation. If an investigation finds that conditions are deemed safe, an employee can expect a written notification within 15 days.



Lindemann assures, “Do not be afraid to contact OSHA in the event of unsafe working conditions. National whistle-blower laws make it illegal for an employer to intimidate, harass, or fire employees based on reports filed. It is highly recommended that worker report any of these abusive situations to OSHA or potentially take legal action.”



Lift'n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products, will be exhibiting at Booth 3578 at the INTERPHEX 2013 conference, April 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York City.



