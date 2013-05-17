Liftn Buddy Dealer Hooper Handling Offers Award Winning Hand Truck

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Hooper Handling, Inc., located in Buffalo, NY, is proud to offer two models of the award-winning Lift’n Buddy (www.liftnbuddy.com). Since 1960, Hooper Handling has provided the most reliable, durable, innovative lift trucks and forklifts for warehouse operations. Hooper Handling provides unparalleled service and support for products purchased. The company’s focus is making the customer the highest priority. From, Hooper Handling, Inc. is the complete source for material handling equipment needs including lift trucks, fork lifts, racking, storage, and retrieval systems.



The Lift'n Buddy is a unique lifting device designed for almost any moving or lifting job. This electronic hand truck is customizable with several different attachments and options available. The Half-Back is designed for greater portability in everyday use in warehouses and delivery routes.



- 250 pounds load capacity

- Lifts 37 inches

- Remote controlled

- 10 AMP, 12V battery

- Pneumatic tires

- Weighs 80 pounds



The Full-Back provides additional support while maintaining functionality in all kinds of lifting jobs.



- 500 pounds load capacity

- Lifts 37 inches

- On-board charger

- Remote controlled

- 10 AMP, 12V battery

- Pneumatic tires

- Weighs 85 pounds



About Lift’n Buddy

Lift'n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products, is the revolutionary mobile lifting device. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims. Follow Lift’n Buddy on Twitter at @LiftnBuddy.



Lift’n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products

http://www.liftnbuddy.com

Aaron M. Lamb, General Manager

pr@liftnbuddy.com

701.499.5293