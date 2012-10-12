Liftn Buddy Electric Hand Truck Profiled in Business Excellence Magazine

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Ranked as the nation’s leading manufacturing journalist and a contributing editor for hundreds of publications annually, Thomas R. Cutler, has been writing extensively about manufacturing and industry for more than twenty years. In the Business Excellence magazine, Cutler profiled Ergologistics makers of Lift’n Buddy.



Business Excellence is a monthly business magazine for top managers, devoted to cutting-edge methods in management, leadership, innovations, marketing, and business development. Business Excellence magazine was founded in the UK; Cutler found that working with editor, Martin Ashcroft has allowed for a wide variety of topics, subjects, and best practices to be explored that impact the manufacturing, industrial, and supply chain. Cutler proudly noted, “Business Excellence is comprehensive. The willingness to allow a journalist to delve deep into a subject is so rare and refreshing. When so many other editors just want 800 to 1000 words to describe a complicated process, it is remarkable that Business Excellence encourages clear and comprehensive journalism on each and every topic addressed.”



Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Lift’n Buddy is committed to reducing injuries from repetitive lifting, lowering, and moving. Aaron Lamb created this important and cost-effective electric hand truck to drive improved safety and lower the high cost to North American businesses. The cost of back injuries alone costs millions of dollars each year. According to Lamb, “Lift'n Buddy automates those tasks, significantly reducing the potential for injuries and costly downtime.”



Ergologistics manufactures innovative products for the health and welfare of material handling workers. Lift'n Buddy is designed and distributed by Ergologistics, LLC; manufactured in Fargo, North Dakota, the company is a proud member of MHIA (Material Handling Industry of America) as well as the National Safety Council. Lift'n Buddy is ergonomically safe and environmentally friendly since the electric hand trucks require no oil, gas, hydraulic fluid, or maintenance of any kind. Completely electric and geared for life, even the battery is 100 % recyclable. Lift'n Buddy was recently awarded the 2012 Edison Award recognized for new product innovation in the category of Industrial Design Tools.



