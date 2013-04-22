Liftn Buddy Ergonomic Two-Wheel Hand Truck Featured in New Equipment Digest

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- The Lift’n Buddy was recently featured in the New Equipment Digest. For over seventy-five years, New Equipment Digest has been industry’s most preferred new products source for engineers, plant managers, and purchasing professionals in nearly every large American manufacturing facility.



According to the article, the new Model LNB-350 Lift’n Buddy makes it faster, safer, and easier to transport and reposition items in virtually any work environment. Whether in manufacturing, warehousing/distribution, shipping/receiving, retail, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, or offices, Model LNB-350 helps transfer loads to and from shelves, workbenches, conveyors, delivery trucks, customer vehicles, etc. At the touch of a button, the unit’s powered platform positions loads at a comfortable height to eliminate bending and stretching. A linear actuator ensures smooth lifting and lowering with zero drift.



The tethered push-button control allows the user to adjust height from any side of the load. Built on a lightweight yet durable aluminum frame, Model LNB-350 can handle loads of up to 350 pounds and lift them a full 36 inches. Heavy-duty 10-inch polyurethane tires roll effortlessly over uneven floors, pavement, thresholds, and carpeting without going flat or leaving skid marks. Lifting power is from an on-board 12-volt battery that is maintenance-free and has a built-in charger.



Lift’n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com), was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims. Lift'n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products, will be exhibiting at Booth 3578 at the INTERPHEX 2013 conference, April 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York City. Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities.



