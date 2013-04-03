Liftn Buddy Exhibiting at INTERPHEX Booth 3578

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- The Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality. At Booth 3578, the automatic lifting and lowering device will be displayed at INTERPHEX 2013.



April 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York City, INTERPHEX brings key decision makers together to find the networking opportunities, products, services and information needed to ensure quality and maximize efficiency, agility, and flexibility that solve manufacturing and supply chain problems. INTERPHEX is where intelligence and passion intersect with the full spectrum of industry products and services to create new insights and innovation.



The event will feature 650+ suppliers featuring innovative new products and solutions, 1,000+ product lines representing every product category, fifty-two conference sessions, special events, as well as industry networking.



Lift’n Buddy was recently acquired by Southworth Products International in a deal that retained the integrity of the original development team in their headquarters, "I feel that the Edison Awards was the tipping point for all of this, and Southworth is a great global leader in our industry and a perfect partner. We will be stronger with them," said Lamb.



Southworth Products Corporation (http://www.southworthproducts.com), the world's largest manufacturer of ergonomic material handling equipment, announced an agreement in which Southworth Products acquired Lift’n Buddy for an undisclosed amount. Lift’n Buddy will operate as a new division of the Southworth International Group. Steve Albert, VP Sales of SIGI, said, “Lift’n Buddy is an innovative product that is a natural extension of our broad lifting and positioning product line.”



Lamb added, “We share the same customers and offer complimentary products. This is the right team at the right time. We will continue our sales of Lift’n Buddy and act as an additional arm to Southworth’s extraordinary material handling and ergonomic leadership. We are thrilled about the start of a great relationship with Southworth.” The addition of Lift’n Buddy provides access to Southworth’s global distribution channel.



