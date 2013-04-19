Liftn Buddy Exhibiting at Southworth INTERPHEX Booth 3578

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- April 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York City, INTERPHEX brings key decision makers together to find the networking opportunities, products, services and information needed to ensure quality and maximize efficiency, agility, and flexibility that solve manufacturing and supply chain problems. INTERPHEX is where intelligence and passion intersect with the full spectrum of industry products and services to create new insights and innovation. The event will feature 650+ suppliers featuring innovative new products and solutions, 1,000+ product lines representing every product category, fifty-two conference sessions, special events, as well as industry networking.



Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality. At Booth 3578, the automatic lifting and lowering device will be displayed at IINTERPHEX 2013.



Southworth Products Corporation (http://www.southworthproducts.com), the world's largest manufacturer of ergonomic material handling equipment recently acquired Lift’n Buddy for an undisclosed amount. Lift’n Buddy will operate as a new division of the Southworth International Group. Steve Albert, VP Sales of SIGI, said, “Lift’n Buddy is an innovative product that is a natural extension of our broad lifting and positioning product line.”



Aaron Lamb, General Manager of Lift’n Buddy added, “We are excited to be part of INTERPHEX 2013 with Southworth. It provides an exciting opportunity to share our award-winning product with one of the most important industry sectors.”



About Lift’n Buddy

Lift’n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products, was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



