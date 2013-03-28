Liftn Buddy Explains Why Manufacturers Need the Award-Winning Device

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- The Lift’n Buddy advantages are obvious. The solution is simple to use – no training required; it is highly maneuverable as it goes places that a stacker cannot. The award winning solution can be used anywhere a manufacturer would use a 2-wheeler and can lifts loads up to 500 lbs. up to 36” at the touch of a button.



Aaron Lamb, General Manager of Lift’n Buddy asserts that manufacturing firms need Lift’n Buddy. Customers need a Lift’n Buddy when it comes to moving, storing, stacking, loading, unloading and delivering items most people are forced to choose between a stacker and a 2-wheel truck…and while in many cases either will do the job, in MOST cases, neither is ideal.



Lamb explained, “Customers can have the best of both with Lift’n Buddy. The Lift’n Buddy combines the vertical lifting capabilities of an electromechanical stacker with the convenience, versatility and simplicity of a standard 2-wheel hand truck.”



Additional benefits of the Lift’n Buddy include the ergonomic attribute eliminating bending and lifting by workers. The nifty solution has a small footprint – stores easily and is far less expensive than powered lift stackers



Recognized by leading engineering, design and industrial organizations and publications the innovative Lift’n Buddy is part of Southworth Products Corporation the world's largest manufacturer of ergonomic material handling equipment.



About Lift'n Buddy

Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



