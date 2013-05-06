Liftn Buddy Featured in Industrial Distribution as Power Lift

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Recently, Lift’n Buddy was featured in Industrial Distribution. According to the magazine, “Combining the vertical lifting of a small powered stacker with the convenience, versatility, and simplicity of a 2-wheel hand truck, the new Model LNB-350 Lift’n Buddy makes it faster, safer, and easier to transport and reposition items in virtually any work environment.”



Model LNB-350 helps transfer loads to and from shelves, workbenches, conveyors, delivery trucks, customer vehicles, etc. At the touch of a button, the unit’s powered platform positions loads at a comfortable height to eliminate bending and stretching. A linear actuator ensures smooth lifting and lowering with zero drift. The tethered push-button control allows the user to adjust height from any side of the load. Built on a lightweight yet durable aluminum frame, Model LNB-350 can handle loads of up to 350 pounds and lift them a full 36 inches. Heavy-duty 10-inch polyurethane tires roll effortlessly over uneven floors, pavement, thresholds, and carpeting without going flat or leaving skid marks.



For over 100 years Industrial Distribution has been the leading source for thousands of distribution sales and management professionals for latest industry news and in-depth analysis of current distribution trends. Formerly a Reed Business Information brand, Industrial Distribution has been part of Advantage Business Media since 2010.



About Liftn Buddy

Lift’n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com), a division of Southworth Products, was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims. Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Follow Lift’n Buddy on Twitter at @LiftnBuddy.



