Liftn Buddy Founder Aaron Lamb Talks Workplace Safety as Team Sport

Lift’n Buddy http://liftnbuddysafety.blogspot.com/ is talking workplace safety. According to Ergologistics (makers of Lift’n Buddy), "Make-It-Safe Monday” is a series on safety in the workplace. Aaron Lamb, President noted, “When you have your health, you have everything. That was told to me by my grandmother since I was a little boy. How true this is! This statement has ricocheted in my brain throughout the years, and became more profound when I started studying work place safety. To study worker safety is actually a study in lack of safety, injuries in the workplace, incidence rates, sorting through a mountain of statistics, and the ability to decipher relevance, trends, and match these up with preventative measures.”



Lamb emphasized, “Because we are a company that provides solutions in the work place, we are front and center to treat and prevent the disease of work place injury. This series will be tidbits of our own observations, things we have learned along the way through discussion with workers, managers, and even competitors. We felt it best to share our blog on MONDAY - early in the day, early in the week, to keep safety as fresh on the mind as possible.”



Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award, which recognized Lift’n Buddy for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Ergologistics manufactures innovative products for the health and welfare of material handling workers. Lift'n Buddy is designed and distributed by Ergologistics, LLC; manufactured in Fargo, North Dakota, the company is a proud member of MHIA (Material Handling Industry of America), National Safety Council, and MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association).



