Liftn Buddy General Manager Explains Hazards of Ordinary Hand Trucks

Two-wheeled hand trucks look easy to handle, but it is easy to lose the load and suffer serious injury. What takes a little more thought is choosing the right hand truck for the job. Choosing the right size and design to handle the load is essential. Curved bed trucks, for example, are designed to handle drums.



Aaron Lamb, General Manager of Lift’n Buddy asserts that manufacturing firms need Lift’n Buddy more than ordinary 2-wheel hand trucks. Although 2-wheel hand trucks have advantages such as being inexpensive, lightweight, the 2-wheel hand truck has serious (and often dangerous) limitations.



The 2-wheel hand truck is a transporter only; there is no vertical travel. Other OSHA and general safety considerations which make the ordinary hand truck dangerous include the user having to bend and reach to place and retrieve items at the bottom of a load. These simpler hand trucks also have a small platen which limits the size of the load that can be carried. (A platen is a flat plate especially one that exerts or receives pressure.)



Recognized by leading engineering, design and industrial organizations and publications the innovative Lift’n Buddy is part of Southworth Products Corporation the world's largest manufacturer of ergonomic material handling equipment.



