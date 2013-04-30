Liftn Buddy has Ultimate Success Story by Edison Awards

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Lift'n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products, is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



The current edition of Edison Awards’ News highlights the ultimate success story, Lift’n Buddy. Lift'n Buddy (www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Following Lift’n Buddy’s win of a Gold Edison Award in 2012, Aaron Lamb found his company in a situation where they had more business than they could handle. As a result of their aggressive promotion of their Award winning status, they not only ramped up sales, but caught the eye of a business suitor.



Lift’n Buddy was recently acquired by Southworth Products International in a deal that retained the integrity of the original development team in their headquarters, "I feel that the Edison Awards was the tipping point for all of this, and Southworth is a great global leader in our industry and a perfect partner. We will be stronger with them," said Lamb.



