Liftn Buddy Noted in the MRO Catalog of Motion Industries

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Lift’n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler’s durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. The Lift’n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Motion Industries is a distributor of industrial MRO (maintenance, repair and operation replacement) parts. They have access to more than 4.3 million parts through 501 locations and over 1,550 sales representatives dedicated to product application and technical support services. The company announced the availability of Lift’n Buddy, by Ergologistics in the Fall-2012 Motion Industries’ MRO catalog.



Lift’n Buddy is committed to reducing injuries from repetitive lifting, lowering, and moving. This important and cost-effective electric hand truck was created to improve safety and lower these high costs to North American businesses. The cost of back injuries alone costs millions of dollars each year. Lift’n Buddy automates those tasks, significantly reducing the potential for injuries and costly downtime.



Ergologistics manufactures innovative products for the health and welfare of material handling workers. Lift’n Buddy is designed by Ergologistics, LLC located in Fargo, North Dakota; the company is a proud member of MHIA (Material Handling Industry of America) as well as the National Safety Council. Lift’n Buddy is ergonomically safe and environmentally friendly since the electric hand trucks require no oil, gas, hydraulic fluid, or maintenance of any kind. Completely electric and geared for life; even the battery is 100% recyclable.



Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) was recently awarded the 2012 Edison Award recognized for new product innovation in the category of Industrial Design Tools.



