Liftn Buddy Now Can be Equipped with Self-Supporting Kickstand

Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com), was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift'n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers' compensation claims. Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities.



The Lift'n Buddy self-supporting kickstand holds a loaded or unloaded unit at a 45 degree angle indefinitely with no human intervention. Omni-directional casters allow the Lift'n Buddy to be transported or swiveled even when the kickstand is deployed.



The Lift’n Buddy model LNB 350 can load up to 350 pounds. The operator simply presses a button to raise the load from floor level to 36 inches in a matter seconds. The LNB 350 is used for loading and unloading shelves, racks, workbenches, delivery vehicles, or any number of applications that require items to be lifted and/or transported. The LNB 350's linear actuator provides smooth lifting and lowering with precision. The LNB 350 is made of rugged and lightweight aluminum construction. The large 10 inches flat-free tires roll easily over any surface including uneven floors, carpet and dirt parking lots and intuitive operation requires no training. The LNB 350 includes a tethered pushbutton controller allowing users to raise and lower loads from any side of the unit. Other features include:



- Generous 20" x 16" platform with load backrest has 10 cut-outs for securing loads with bungee cords or straps

- Base platen provides allows Lift'n Buddy to be free standing even when raised under load

- On-board charger plugs into any 110v outlet

- Power save function preserves battery life during periods of inactivity

- Can be used indoors or outdoors - even in rain or snow



Lift’n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products

http://www.liftnbuddy.com

Aaron M. Lamb, General Manager

pr@liftnbuddy.com

701.499.5293