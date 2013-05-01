Liftn Buddy Presenting at NRHA Conference May 8

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Lift’n Buddy, a Division of Southworth Products, is presenting at the North American Retail Hardware Association (NRHA) Conference on Wednesday, May 8 at 12:00 pm. The session is entitled, “The Downside of the Upright.” Aaron Lamb, inventor of the Lift’n Buddy and General Manager, will discuss back health and how lifting tools can keep humans optimized. The conference will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada from May 7-9. Lift'n Buddy (www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities.



The National Hardware Show is the place for face-to-face sourcing, trading and learning for the $343 Billion dollar US home improvement market. The conference is the source for products sold for the home, after the home is built and attracting a worldwide audience of more than 27,000 industry professionals.



The North American Retail Hardware Association has been serving the needs of independent hardware retailers in the United State and Canada for over a century. The Association’s purpose is to help independent home improvement retailers become better and more profitable merchants. They provide members with a wide array of educational and training programs, financial management resources, and human resource tools.



Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims. Follow Lift’n Buddy on Twitter at @LiftnBuddy.



Lift’n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products

www.liftnbuddy.com

Aaron M. Lamb, General Manager

pr@liftnbuddy.com

701.499.5293