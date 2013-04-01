Liftn Buddy Profiled in Logistics Business Magazine

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Recently Lift’n Buddy was featured in Logistics Business Magazine. Logistics Business magazine is the only pan-European journal for this sector. Its editorial is dedicated to the best-in class application of all aspects of technology and services spanning the entire supply chain — from materials handling and warehousing equipment to transport and distribution services, logistics solutions and packaging. Published quarterly, Logistics Business magazine is read by senior logistics and supply chain decision makers in all major vertical end-user companies The total circulation of each issue exceeds 20,000; the magazine website receives up to 73,000 visits per month.



The innovative Lift’n Buddy and Southworth Products Corporation, the world's largest manufacturer of ergonomic material handling equipment, announced an agreement in which Southworth Products acquired Lift’n Buddy for an undisclosed amount. Lift’n Buddy now operates as a new division of the Southworth International Group. Steve Albert, VP Sales of SIGI, said, “Lift’n Buddy is an innovative product that is a natural extension of our broad lifting and positioning product line.”



Aaron Lamb, General Manager of Lift’n Buddy commented, “We are very proud of the product we have developed and the immediate market recognition of its usefulness. We know the importance of the distribution channel to truly bring the product to a larger market. By joining the Southworth Group, we have immediate access to the best distributor network available for ergonomic lifting and positioning devices.”



About Lift'n Buddy

Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com), a division of Southworth Products, is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



