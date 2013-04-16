Liftn Buddy Solves Liquor Retailer Hazards in Workplace

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- An inspection program identified that liquor retailers’ manual handling as the most common hazard in the workplace. Employees were at most risk of a manual handling injury when moving and processing stock such as cartons of liquor. Manual handling means any activity requiring the use of force exerted by a person to lift, lower, push, pull, carry or otherwise move, hold or restrain a person, animal or thing.



Across all industries, manual handling injuries account for approximately one third of the total Lost Time Injuries/Diseases (LTI/Ds). Within the liquor retail industry the proportion is higher with manual handling accounting for half of the total LTI/Ds. An analysis of the industry’s injury data showed sales assistants in the 25-34 year age category sustain the highest number of injuries. Most of the injuries occur when lifting/handling loads and most commonly result in sprains and strains.



Employees are often asked to carry out manual handling tasks, which force them to bend and twist the spine significantly when lifting cartons on to or off a racking system. Without the use of an appropriate working platform, employees’ movements are restricted, compelling the employee to adopt extreme postures and placing them at a greater risk of injury to the back. The Lift’n Buddy is used for loading and unloading shelves, racks, workbenches, delivery vehicles, or any number of applications that require items to be lifted and/or transported. The linear actuator provides smooth lifting and lowering with precision saving the employee from potentially hazardous handling injuries in the liquor retail industry.



Lift’n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com), was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



