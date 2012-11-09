Liftn Buddy Talks Back Injuries in Weekly Blog

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Lift’n Buddy http://liftnbuddysafety.blogspot.com/ is talking workplace safety. According to Ergologistics (makers of Lift’n Buddy), "Make-It-Safe Monday” is a series on safety in the workplace.



The award winning Lift’n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) can provide the proper ergonomic help to employees. It provides easy movement of products as well as lifting the products to the proper height, resulting in fewer workplace back injuries due to lifting heavy, awkward, and bulky objects.



Lift'n Buddy is line of ergonomic lift assists that are designed to take the heavy out of heavy lifting, save workers backs, and improve a company's bottom line by lowering insurance payouts and compensation claims. Aaron Lamb emphasized, “I found this wonderful post below from The Spine and Injury Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Obviously, when you need to report to a chiropractor or a doctor, things have gone too far in terms of workplace injury. PREVENTATIVE MEASURES are key to curb back injuries in the workplace. However, some of the food for thought in this article are great to have on the front of the mind when even experiencing the slightest of ailments. Dr. Reno and Dr. Erika do a unique job in framing injuries from the standpoint of how a child manages pain: “Because we are a company that provides solutions in the work place, we are front and center to treat and prevent the disease of work place injury.”



Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award, Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Lift’n Buddy

http://www.liftnbuddy.com

Aaron M. Lamb, President

pr@liftnbuddy.com

701.499.5293