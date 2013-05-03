Liftn Buddy Urges Smart Lifting to Prevent Back Injury

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Dale Bromenshenkel, Demand Generation Specialist of Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com), a division of Southworth products, wrote in the weekly safety blog that back injuries in the workplace are one of the most costly musculoskeletal disorders in the United States.



Bromenshenkel reported, “According to a study done at the University of Minnesota, lower-back pain affects over a million workers in the United States each year. More people miss work due to back injuries than any other musculoskeletal disorder.”



Back injuries are very common among those who work primarily in physical labor. It can be caused by lifting heavy objects, repetitive lifting, lifting in extreme cold, lifting or carrying awkwardly shaped objects, or improper lifting and carrying form. Back injuries can also be caused by standing too long or having poor posture when sitting or standing. Back injuries are one of the most preventable types of injuries in the workplace. They can be prevented by proper lifting technique, having mechanical help, or having others help.



Having mechanical devices such as lifts or pulleys can be more expensive but studies show that the initial investment will more than likely be cheaper compared to the cost of workers’ compensation for those who are injured. The cost of hiring replacement employees or the cost to pay other workers to cover their shifts adds to the total costs as well. Back injuries are very common in the work place and can be caused many different ways, but there are ways to help try to prevent some of the injuries from happening in the first place.



