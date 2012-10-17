Liftn Buddy Wins 2012 Wall Street Journal Innovation Technology Award

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- John M. Leger, News Editor with the Wall Street Journal was pleased to inform Ergologistic that they are the winner of the Technology Design category in this year’s Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards.



Leger noted, “Ergologistics should be very proud of this achievement. The WSJ received 536 entries, with only 7% receiving an award. Needless to say, the competition was extremely intense. Coverage of the awards appears online at www.WSJ.com/Reports as well as in The Wall Street Journal's print editions on Tuesday, October 16, 2012.



Erologistics, maker of Lift’n Buddy, recognized that back injuries accounted for roughly 6% of all workplace injuries last year. Getting mechanical assistance when lifting heavy objects can go a long way toward preventing such injuries. But for many lifting chores, a big forklift is overkill, and there are few lightweight, portable alternatives. Lift'n Buddy is designed to prevent back injuries.



The Lift'n Buddy, from Ergologistics LLC, is a small and light mechanical forklift to be stowed in the back of a delivery truck, yet can lift up to 500 pounds from the floor to the height of a counter. Aaron Lamb, Ergologistics' founder and president, came up with the idea while working as a sales representative for a food-service company; the job required him to lift heavy coffee urns and other equipment. Lift'n Buddy uses the frame of a common hand truck and adds a battery-powered motor that raises and lowers a platform up to 36 inches.



Ergologistics, a start-up based at the North Dakota State University Technology Incubator in Fargo, introduced Lift'n Buddy in 2011. It says it has sold more than 250 units. Earlier this year Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Edison Awards in the category of Industrial Design Tools.



Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Lamb noted, “Lift'n Buddy automates those tasks, significantly reducing the potential for injuries and costly downtime.” Lift'n Buddy is ergonomically safe and environmentally friendly since the electric hand trucks require no oil, gas, hydraulic fluid, or maintenance of any kind. Completely electric and geared for life, even the battery is 100 % recyclable. Lift’n Buddy is committed to reducing injuries from repetitive lifting, lowering, and moving. The cost of back injuries alone costs millions of dollars each year.



Ergologistics manufactures innovative products for the health and welfare of material handling workers. Lift'n Buddy is designed and distributed by Ergologistics, LLC; manufactured in Fargo, North Dakota, the company is a proud member of MHIA (Material Handling Industry of America), National Safety Council, and MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association).



Lift’n Buddy

http://www.liftnbuddy.com

Aaron M. Lamb, President

pr@liftnbuddy.com

701.499.5293