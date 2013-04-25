LiftnBuddy 2-Wheel Trucks Reduces Back Strain

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- The need for a Lift’n Buddy for heavy and awkward loads is essential. Using the Lift’n Buddy can reduce employees’ physical strain and improve productivity. Many jobs that require two people to lift and move items can be done in less time by just one worker and a Lift’n Buddy.



There are many benefits of a Lift’n Buddy for lighter loads. Repetitive bending and lifting, even when the load is light, can take a toll on workers. Lifting a twenty pound box may not seem like a large strain, but repeating it a hundred times is equivalent to lifting a ton. By reducing the amount of effort exerted by a worker, a Lift’n Buddy can dramatically improve productivity while reducing the risk of injury, repetitive stress disorders, and costly workers’ compensation claims.



The Lift’n Buddy is effective to transfer loads to shelves, workbenches, conveyors, processing equipment, delivery trucks, and customer vehicles. Many manufacturing and service industries use the Lift’n Buddy in bars & restaurants, landscape supply & nurseries commercial bakeries, and warehousing and distribution shipping. Additionally, the Lift’n Buddy is used for small appliance delivery route delivery trucks, and home service centers.



Lift’n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com), a division of Southworth Products, was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims. Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Follow Lift’n Buddy on Twitter at @LiftnBuddy.



