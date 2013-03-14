LiftnBuddy Mentors as Part of the Edison Award Innovation Community

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Leaders from the Edison Award Innovation Community share their experience, their innovation process and perhaps even product with about 50 at risk middle school students. The joint club presentation is a partnership between non-profit Edison Universe and The ScienceFIST Foundation. The presenter provides background for the students to review on a Tuesday and conduct a "show and tell" style presentation on a Thursday. The students are exceptionally curious and inventive young people who are looking for encouragement of invention and discovery!



Edison Award finalists mentor to groups of 4-5 scienceFIST middle school students. As students begin working on product designs in small groups, The mentor communicates with the students on a weekly basis through email, video blogs, Skype or in person to discuss their ideas and encourage them on their journey of invention and discovery. This great opportunity has a high impact on the education of a few exceptionally curious and inventive young people. The mentors spend about 30 minutes a week for ten weeks plus any independent research for student questions.



Doug Snider, VP Product Design & Development at Lift'n Buddy shared with scienceFIST students how and why the Lift'n Buddy was invented. He explained Lift'n Buddy's innovation process, and told about his own invention at age 10 of a glass with fan. Doug offered his opinion on the importance of collaborating with others and gave marketing tips for the students own innovation projects.



