LiftnBuddy Welcomes Brad Lindemann as Sales Coordinator

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Recently Lift’n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products, welcomed Brad Lindemann, a North Dakota native, as the new Sales Coordinator. Lindemann attended North Dakota State University graduating in Business Administration. Customer service and sales coordination are the most important aspects of his position at the company. According to Lindemann, “Our goal is to build a strong distributor base across the United States. As our company grows my role will include keeping contact between Lift’n Buddy and distributors. Whether placing orders or answering technical questions I will be a valuable resource to our customers.”



Aaron Lamb, General Manager of Lift’n Buddy welcomed Lindemann as the newest member of the growing company, “Lindemann will ensure that Lift’n Buddy upholds the incredible customer service reputation known for in the material handling industry.”



Lindemann is enthused about Lift’n Buddy noting, “I am very excited to be working with such a great group of individuals. Have the highest expectations for the future of Lift’n Buddy and plan to give a 110% to make sure those expectations are met.”



Lift’n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com), was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims. Lift'n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products, will be exhibiting at Booth 3578 at the INTERPHEX 2013 conference, April 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York City. Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities.



