LiftTruckCapacityCalculator.com Adds Capacity Rating Request Form to Site

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- LiftTruckCapacityCalculator.com, the leading professional forklift capacity rating system powered by Professional Forklift Engineering Services, has announced the availability of a Capacity Rating Request Form on its site. The form allows forklift owners to provide detailed information about their equipment, enabling Professional Forklift Engineering Services to return accurate data about that specific machine’s capacity ratings. The form requests information about the forklift and attachments such as the year, make and model of the forklift, mast type, fork size, attachment type and model and this data is processed by Professional Forklift Engineering Services to determine the forklift’s true lift capacity rating. Click on the link for information on Forklift certification.



“Understanding a forklift’s capacity is crucial for many reasons,” explains [CONTACT NAME, TITLE]. “Not only is it important from a safety standpoint but exceeding a lift truck’s capacity by even a small amount can cause costly wear and tear on the equipment. Our system ensures that owners and operators have the right information for the safest, most practical operation of their equipment.”



Many forklift operators rely on general capacity guidelines provided by manufacturers, but numerous factors affect a lift truck’s true capacity. Attachments can add weight and reduce capacity, and can also affect balance in a way that impacts how much weight a lift truck can lift. Operating height, mast type and fork size, and numerous other features also affect capacity. Accounting for these variables is the only way to be sure of a specific forklift’s true lifting capacity.



As the world’s first professional forklift capacity rating system, LiftTruckCapacityCalculator.com is available to all manufacturers, dealers, brokers and customers, providing fast and accurate information to anyone who needs it. Tutorials and videos are available on the site to provide further information. For more information, visit www.LiftTruckCapacityCalculator.com.



About Professional Forklift Engineering Services, LLC

Professional Forklift Engineering Services, LLC is a Mount Pleasant, South Carolina- (Charleston area) based professional engineering firm specializing in the arena of forklift capacity rating calculations. The proprietary software which powers the LiftTruckCapacityCalculator.com web portal was developed by engineers with many years of hands-on experience in providing forklift capacity ratings for some of the world’s largest forklift manufacturers. The company is a licensed professional engineering firm in the U.S.