Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of LIG Nex1: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "LIG Nex1: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "LIG Nex1"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "LIG Nex1" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "LIG Nex1"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

LIG Nex1 Co., Ltd. (LIG Nex1) is a provider of advanced precision electronic systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies electronic warfare, avionics, tactical communication, naval combat, electro optics and fire control. It also provides underwater surveillance systems, long range surveillance radar, and anti submarine missiles technologies. Additionally, it offers unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), unmanned ground vehicle, aircraft components and systems, and machine gun, apart from providing integrated logistics supports and services. The company has strategic partnerships with various governments and defense companies across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific. LIG Nex1 is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.



Companies Mentioned



LIG Nex1



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153042/lig-nex1-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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