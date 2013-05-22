Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Investor Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) was announced concerning whether certain Ligand Pharmaceuticals officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Ligand Pharmaceuticals officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $30.04 million in 2011 to $31.39 million in 2012. However, its Net Income of $9.71 million in 2011 declined to a Net Loss of $0.53 million in 2012.



The total compensation of certain top officials at Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. increased between 2011 and 2012. For instance, the President and CEO’s total compensation rose from over $1.63 million in 2011 to over $2.67 million in 2012 and the CFO’s total pay increased from over $596,000 in 2011 to over $782,000 in 2012.



Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) grew from $8.67 per share in early 2011 to as high as $28.46 per share on May 20, 2013.



On May 21, 2013, NASDAQ:LGND shares closed at $27.74 per share.



