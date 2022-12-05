NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Ford (United States), Volvo (Sweden), Tata (India), Renault (France), General Motors (United States), Fuso (Japan), MAN (Germany), Chrysler Automobiles (United States), Honda (Japan) and Isuzu Motors (Japan)



Definition:

Light and heavy-duty natural gas vehicle are an alternative fuel vehicle that use natural gas as fuel rather than the typical gasoline or diesel. Other alternative vehicles include fuel cell vehicles and electric vehicles. Light and heavy-duty natural gas vehicle are used for transportation and logistics. Light and heavy-duty natural gas vehicles provide comparable mileage and comfort, while their tailpipe emissions are less than conventional vehicles.



Market Drivers:

Rising Concern about Greenhouse Emission over The World, Growing Demand in Fuel Efficient Light and Heavy-duty Vehicles and Surge in Demand in Heavy Product and Public Transportation



Market Trends:

Rising Demand of Renewable Fuel Resources, Widespread availability of natural gas and Demand in Low Cost Budget Light and Heavy-duty Vehicle



Market Opportunities:

Continuous Growth in Automotive Industry and Adoption of Renewable Energy Resources Across the World



Restraints:

Lower Performance than Petrol and Diesel Fueled Light and Heavy Duty Vehicles, Initially Low Mileage than Petrol And Diesel Vehicle and Longer Time For Refueling than Petrol and Diesel Vehicle



The Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), CNG BUS, CNG Trucks, Dedicated Vehicles, Bi-fuels Vehicles, Dual-Fuel Vehicles, Other), Application (Local, Transportation, Logistics), Components (Battery, Fuel Injection System, Internal Combustion Engine, Fuel Tank, Natural Gas Fuel Filter, Exhaust System, High Pressure Regulator, Other), End User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial)



Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



