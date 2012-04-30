Extreme Tactical Dynamics Announces Free Pair of ECHO48 Surface Mount LED Lights

Juniper, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- Extreme Tactical Dynamics, a specialists in LED lighting, mainly LED Police Lights, LED Dash Lights and Under Cover LED Lights, announces a free pair of ECHO48 Surface Mount LED Lights with the purchase of their LED Stealth Commander Visor Light Bar. The offer is available immediately to the public and expected to be widely sought after by law enforcement and first responders personnel and departments. The LED Stealth Commander Visor Light Bar is available for purchase at Extreme Tactical Dynamics online and retails for $329.96. The LED Stealth Commander Visor Light Bar is the elite Visor Light Bar chosen by first responders and law enforcement personal all over the globe.



The Extreme Tactical Dynamics LED Stealth Commander Visor Light Bar is currently a best seller and lightyears ahead of the competition. The LED Stealth Commander Light Bar is ideally suited for: Police Lights, Fire Response Lights as well as other first responder lights. From a cost effectiveness standpoint, as well as lumination, there currently is not a better LED Visor Light Bar in the marketplace.



The LED Stealth Commander Visor Light Bar features 90 LED's that produce .75 watts of power, as well as features a Prioty 1 Linear lens for a wider viewing angle. For more information on the LED Stealth Commander Visor Light Bar free Surface Mount LED Lights offer, visit Extreme Tactical Dynamics.



About ExtremeTacticalDynamics.com

ExtremeTacticalDynamics.com is Florida centered and offers their customers the lowest priced LED Police Lighting, LED Dash Lighting and Emergency Vehicle Lighting available on the web today. They are prepared to present these reduced prices simply by cutting out the middle man. They will not concentrate on a separate wholesalers to deliver their buyers with the LED Police Lights they require, they work directly together with the manufacturers to design their high quality LED Emergency Lighting and pass the savings on to the customer. For more information, visit ExtremeTacticalDynamics.com.