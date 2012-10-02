LED Outfitters Announces Linear Traffic Enforcer II LED on Sale

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- LED Outfitters, the trusted supplier of emergency vehicle equipment, is having 30%-40% off sale on the Linear Traffic Enforcer II LED dash-mounted warning lights. This light bar utilizes total internal reflector LED technology and is engineered to appear invisible from the outside of the vehicle when turned off.



The Traffic Enforcer II is a slim dash light that can be mounted by suction cups or installed directly on the dashboard, and is ideal for undercover police vehicles. It comes standard with a cigarette-lighter plug, a momentary switch on the rear of the light, and 26 pre-programmed flash patterns to choose from.



Traffic Enforcer II LED, which was created with Generation III TIR LED technology, features many colors and color combinations to choose from and can also function as an interior light bar. It comes with a limited 5-year warranty, and LED Outfitters are offering the Traffic Enforcer II LED lights at a discounted rate for a limited time. Details and other sale items can be found on the sale section of their website.



To learn more about the Traffic Enforcer II light bar and other LED emergency products available from LED Outfitters, visit their website at http://www.ledoutfitters.com. They can also be reached on their toll free number 1-877-808-LEDS (5337).



About LED Outfitters

LED Outfitters has been selling emergency warning lights and equipment since 2002. Offering state of the art emergency equipment at the lowest market prices. They work with manufacturers to develop and provide products that meet and exceed current market standards for law enforcement and emergency vehicle applications.