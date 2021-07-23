Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Light Beer Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Light Beer Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Anheuser-Busch (United States),Heineken (Netherlands),Carlsberg (Denmark),Asahi Breweries (Japan),Suntory Beer (Japan),Erdinger Weibbrau (Germany),Krombacher Brauerei (Germany),Weihenstephan (Germany),Aujan Industries (United Arab Emirates),Kirin (China)



Definition:

Light beer is a low-calorie, light-bodied beer. It's brewed in the same method as any other beer. It has no specific styles. It is highly sales at a high margin in North America and Europe regions because of increasing health concerns and growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages.



Market Trend:

Growing Number of Female Drinkers in Developed Regions

Technological Advancements in Brewing Manufacturing

Development in Packaging Technique



Market Drivers:

Increasing Consumption of Drink with Low Alcohol

Rise in Popularity Among the Younger Populations



Challenges:

Stringent Government Regulations

The Rise in Occurance of Individual Brewery Installations



Opportunities:

Increase in Urbanization Across the Globe



The Global Light Beer Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Limit Fermentation, Dealcoholization Method), Category (Popular-Priced, Premium, Luxury), Distribution Channels (Online Sales Channels, Offline Sales Channels), Packaging (Glass, Pet Bottle, Others)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



