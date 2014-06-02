Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Light Detection And Ranging Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



The term LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging which has been derived from term RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging). LiDAR is used to examine or study the surface of the Earth with the help of remote sensing method. Remote sensing is the science of attaining information about areas or objects from a distance, mainly from the satellites or aircraft. LiDAR uses light in the form of pulsed laser to measure the distances. These light pulses are combined with the data recorded by the airborne system to generate accurate 3D information about the surface and shape of the Earth.



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Light Detection and Ranging system helps the mapping professionals and the scientists to observe the manmade as well as natural environments with precision, flexibility and accuracy. NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) scientists are using LIDAR to generate more accurate shoreline maps and to help in emergency response operations. The demand for Light Detection and ranging system especially, in the digital mapping sector, has picked up in the last few years due to the growing number of LiDAR service providers and with enhancement of the technology.



One of the major factors driving this market is that initially these systems were used in defense and government applications, but now these systems are penetrating the industrial as well as commercial sectors due to the reduction in cost and technological developments. Some of the factors restraining the growth of this market include high cost of LiDAR equipment and lack of awareness and customer education.



The Light Detection and Ranging market is segmented on the basis of its components which include INS, GPS/GNSS, LASER, camera and MEMS. In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of product types which includes airborne, mobile and terrestrial. Airborne has the lowest share in the market due to the innovations in terrestrial and mobile light detection and ranging systems, the cost-benefit ratio for these LiDAR types is expected to surpass that of airborne light detection and ranging system. The mobile light and terrestrial detection and ranging systems are disrupting the airborne LiDAR market to some extent. North American and the European region have the largest market share for LiDAR market followed by APAC.



Moreover, the market is segmented on the basis of its applications which includes corridor mapping, topographic surveying, mining, volumetric mapping and forestry.



Some of the key players operating in this market are Airborne Hydrography Ab, 3D Laser Mapping, Avent Lidar Technology, Aerometric Inc., Digitalworld Mapping, Trimble Navigation Limited, Faro Technology, IGI MBH, Firmatek LP, Intermap Technologies, Mira Solutions, Raymetrics S.A., Leica Geosystems and Velodyne Lidar Inc. among others.



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