Light-Duty Green Vehicles Market in China 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Light-duty Green Vehicles market in China in China to grow at a CAGR of 23.38 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing oil consumption in China. Light-duty Green Vehicles market in China has also been witnessing the increasing number of initiatives by the government. However, the lack of infrastructure and standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Light-duty Green Vehicles Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Light-duty Green Vehicles market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd, FAW Group Corp., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., and BYD Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Research portfolio in the Automotive series includes reports on the Motorcycle Market, Tire Market, Car Rental Market, Electric Vehicle Market, Telematics Market, Radiator Market, Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Automotive Battery Market, Passenger Vehicle Market



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/95043/light-duty-green-vehicles-market-in-china-2012-2016.html