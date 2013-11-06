Light Field Camera: Key Players and Major Developments

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Light Field Camera:market size,share trends and development



In 2012, Lytro launched its light field camera designed for the consumer electronics market and successfully captured great media attention around the world. This report provides detailed information about how light field cameras function, their comparison with traditional cameras, their applications and includes product and patent deployments of three major light field camera companies, namely Lytro, Raytrix, and Pelican Imaging.



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Table of Content



1.Principles of Image Formation



2.Application Coverage



3.Development of Key Players

3.1 Lytro

3.1.1 Product Development

3.1.2 Patent Deployment

3.2 Pelican Imaging

3.2.1 Product Development

3.2.2 Patent Deployment

3.3 Raytrix

3.3.1 Product Development

3.3.2 Patent Deployment



4.Tracking Points



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Appendix

Table 1 Profile of Major Patents Hold by Lytro

Table 2 Profile of Major Patents Hold by Pelican Imaging

Table 3 Profile of Major Patents Hold by Raytrix

Table 4 Major Light Field Camera Companies

Figure 1 Image Formation of Light Field Camera

Figure 2 Digital Refocusing of Light Field Camera

Figure 3 Application Coverage of Light Field Cameras

Figure 4 Light Field Camera Application: 3D Display

Figure 5 Light Field Camera Application: 3D Printer

Figure 6 Light Field Camera Application: 3D Light Field Display

Figure 7 Light Field Camera Developed by Lytro

Figure 8 Light Field Camera Developed by Pelican Imaging

Figure 9 Light Field Camera Developed by Raytrix

Figure 10 Light Field Camera Development Roadmap of Raytrix

Figure 11 Light Field Camera Patent Deployment by Sector and by Field

Figure 12 Light Field Camera Patent Deployment by Technology Type



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