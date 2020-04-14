Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- One of the most swiftly progressing verticals of the global smart technologies space, light field market has come a long way since its inception owing to pathbreaking inventions to capture the 3D and 4D light fields. The gradually rising popularity of light field cameras across several business verticals such as industrial, healthcare, retail, entertainment and media, and automotive has certainly propelled the product demand in the recent years. As light field cameras are equipped with thousands of micro lenses between the main lens and the sensor, it lets the user shoot first and focus later which ensures an improved image resolution. Numerous companies appear proactive in adopting light field technology and are developing high-grade products – a factor that would widen the horizon of light field market in the years ahead.



Key players comprising light field market's competitive dynamics include Google, NVIDIA, Panasonic, Sony Electronics, Toshiba, Avegant Corp., OTOY, Raytrix GmbH, Samsung Display Co., Holografika, Japan Display, FoVI 3D, Lumii, Light Field Lab, among others.



These light field market players have been involved in the production and distribution of the product as well as providing proper solutions to a distinct customer base. Large number of consumers have been unaware of the benefits of the technology which leads to lesser adoption of the product, but this is changing gradually.



There has been a massive demand for this technology within the healthcare sector. A number of medical equipment and devices use the technology for scanning and 3D imaging of different human body parts. Continuous increased in healthcare expenditure and growing awareness among consumers regarding different diagnostic and treatment solutions will fuel light field market forecast.



Healthcare devices use the technology in cameras or displays that help the doctors examine and scrutinize the diseases at a micro-level with improved picture quality and clarity. Such healthcare institutions have increasingly been integrating VR technologies to treat numerous retinal or mental illnesses in human beings.



The Japanese automotive industry has been thriving at an accelerated pace owing to the constant innovations and development of advanced technologies like connected cars. Manufacturers have incorporated HUDs into vehicles that help in guiding towards the user's destination, while providing other information as well.



This is made possible with the assistance of holographic technology that in turn boost the product demand within the industry. The Chinese and Japanese manufacturers of smartphones have been involved in the integration of this technology into smartphone light field cameras to improve the quality of the picture as well as the resolution.



Asia Pacific light field market has been anticipated to experience significant growth prospects in the forthcoming years due to the rapidly evolving technology in the region and an increased adoption of enhanced imaging as well as 3D modeling technologies.



With light field technology being increasingly used in imaging solution processes along the likes of layout & animation, image construction, 3D scanning, 3D rendering, and 3D mapping and modeling, it remains to be seen how this technology impacts the future of mixed-reality products. However, it is quite imperative to mention that the growth trajectory of light field market appears highly-promising owing to the technology's potential to drastically change the product portfolio of several business verticals. For the record, the commercialization scale of the global light field market is slated to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2024.



