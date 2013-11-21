Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- GBI Research’s report, “Light Olefins Asia-Pacific Market to 2020 – Asia-Pacific Dominance Maintained as China to Become Global Leader by 2015”, provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific light olefins industry. The research presents detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting the light olefins markets in Asia-Pacific. The report contains demand, production analysis and forecasts, drivers and restraints, end-use analysis and forecasts, and market share analysis of the major producers in the major regions of the world. In addition, it includes demand and production analysis and forecasts for the major countries in all geographies in Asia-Pacific. The report also contains the historic and forecast price trends for the major countries in the market. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific light olefins market, covering all the major parameters



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Scope



Detailed analysis of the key drivers and restraints for the Asia Pacific light olefins market.

Demand and production of light olefins in Asia-Pacific from 2000 to 2010 and forecasts for 10 years to 2020.

Demand analysis by major countries in the region such as China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, India and Thailand.

Light olefins demand analysis of key end use industries in Asia Pacific and for all the major countries.

International trade analysis and forecast for all the major countries of Asia Pacific.

Price analysis and forecasts of light olefins for all the major countries of the Asia Pacific.

Competitive landscape for Asia-Pacific and for all the major countries.



Reasons to Buy



Obtain the most up-to-date information available on the light olefins industry in Asia Pacific.

Benefit from GBI Research’s advanced insight into the regional market through detailed demand and production forecasts, end use analysis and competitive landscape analysis.



Multiply the revenue streams by identifying the key growth sectors and countries.



Develop investment/divestment strategies through knowledge of the global, regional and key country market sizes, growth trends and competitive landscapes.



Identify the macro and micro-economic trends shaping and driving the light olefins markets in Asia Pacific.



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Make more informed business decisions from the report’s insightful and in-depth analysis of the market landscape and the factors shaping it.



1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 7

1.2 List of Figures 9



2 Executive Summary 11

2.1 Asia-Pacific Light Olefins Market is Expected to Grow Rapidly in Forecast Period at a CAGR of 6.7% 11

2.2 China to Drive the Regional Demand for Light Olefins 12

2.3 Emergence of Coal as a Major Feedstock in China Increasing Cost-effective Ethylene Industry Growth 13

2.4 Consistently Growing Packaging Industry is Expected to Drive the Global Light Olefins Market 14



3 Introduction 15

3.1 GBI Report Coverage 15



List of Figures

Figure 1: Light Olefins, Global, Demand (Million Tons), 2010-2020 12

Figure 2: Light Olefins, Global, Demand Share by Country (%), 2010-2020 13

Figure 3: Ethylene, Asia-Pacific, Demand Share Analysis by Countries (%), 2010-2020 19

Figure 4: Propylene, Asia-Pacific, Demand Share Analysis by Countries (%), 2010-2020 20

Figure 5: Ethylene, Asia-Pacific, Demand Analysis by End Use (Tons), 2000-2020 22

Figure 6: Propylene, Asia-Pacific, Demand Analysis by End Use (Tons), 2000-2020 26

Figure 7: Light Olefins, Asia-Pacific, Demand (Tons), 2000-2020 28



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