Light Sensor Market Headed for Growth and Global Expansion by 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- According to a new market research report pertaining to the light sensor market, published by Transparency Market Research the global light sensor market is expected to reach value of US$ 2,435.9 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific would continue to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2027. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are anticipated to be major contributors to the light sensor market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17759



Rising adoption of smart home technology driving the global light sensor market



Light sensors convert light input into the corresponding electric output. Light sensors are used in different types of end-use applications such as automatic brightness control in electronic devices, automatic street lighting, signal control system, and smart home devices. Use of light sensors helps in minimizing the power consumption of devices. The light sensors market is recently gaining traction, due to increasing demand for consumer electronics products such as mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, and televisions worldwide. Moreover, smart home devices are increasingly adopting light sensors. This is likely to fuel the global light sensor market in the next few years. Across the globe, light sensor manufacturers are increasing their investments in the light sensor market in order to meet the increasing demand from various industry verticals such as consumer electronics, smart homes, automotive, health care, agriculture, and transportation.



Global Light Sensor Market: Scope of Report



The global light sensor market has been broadly segmented in terms of type, application, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, the global light sensor market has been segmented into photo conductive cells, photo voltaic cells, and photo junction diodes. In terms of revenue, the photo conductive cells segment accounted for a major market share of more than 40% in 2018. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. In order to fulfill the global demand, various manufacturers of light sensors are focusing on research and development activities on a regular basis in order to find advanced applications of light sensors. Light sensors are used in different types of power- and energy-saving applications as well as energy conservation solutions. Increasing population and rising demand for smart electronics devices are expected to propel the demand for light sensors during the forecast period. Light sensors are cost effective and easy to operate. They have low maintenance costs.



Based on application, the light sensor market has been segregated into placement detection, brightness control, security, planning & agriculture, and others. In terms of revenue, the brightness control segment held the maximum market share in 2017. In addition to this, in terms of both value and volume, the brightness control segment is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, the light sensor market has been classified into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy & power, healthcare, transportation, and others. In terms of revenue, the consumer electronics segment accounted for a major market share of more than 30.0% in 2018 and it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=17759



As per TMR analysis, Asia Pacific accounted for a leading i.e. more than 35% share of the global light sensor market, in terms of both revenue and volume, in 2018. The Asia Pacific light sensor market is primarily driven by increased investments in modernizing of the infrastructure and risen urban population, especially in developing economies such as China and India. The global light sensor market is expected to witness further modifications, innovations, and advancements in light sensors in the near future, as several leading manufacturing companies are investing in research and development activities.



Global Light Sensor Market: Competition Dynamics



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global light sensor market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key players operating in the light sensors market are Vishay Intertechnology Inc., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, AMS AG, On Semiconductor, Broadcom, Maxim Integrated, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Sharp Corporation, and ROHM Semiconductor. Various business strategies are being adopted by market leaders. Companies are focusing on expanding their business by developing strategic partnerships and offering innovative solutions.



The global light sensor market has been segmented as follows:



Global Light Sensor Market, by Type



Photo Conductive Cells

Photo Voltaic Cells

Photo Junction Diodes

Global Light Sensor Market, by Application



Placement Detection

Brightness Control

Security

Planning & Agriculture

Others

Global Light Sensor Market, by End-use Industry



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Global Light Sensor Market, by Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.



Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports thrive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.