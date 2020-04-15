Light Tower Market 2020 Growth by Prominent Players - Terex Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Atlas Copco, Chicago Pneumatic

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- The global light tower market is anticipated to witness immense growth over the coming years owing to increasing infrastructure development and upgradation activities across developing and developed countries. Light towers are witnessing increasing demand across rural and urban regions. These towers are extensively used in a number of industrial verticals for illumination purposes.



Apart from these growth factors, extensive usage of light towers in construction, infrastructure development, mining, oil and gas sector, military and defense, emergency and disaster relief is further complementing the growth of light tower market size. Based on the product segment, the stationary light tower market is slated to observe massive growth over the coming years. This growth can be attributed to adoption of stationary light towers across developed and developing economies to illuminate various places like highways, roadways, colonies, industries, infrastructures, as well as company premises.



Additionally, along with rising stationary light towers installations in these places, the product also boasts of various characteristics that are proliferating their demand. Features like low maintenance, easier setup as well as installation procedure, and their capability to cover and illuminating massive areas as a grid are stimulating their adoption. Owing to these development factors, the stationary light tower market is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of more than 5% through the forthcoming timeframe.



Considering the lighting segment, the metal halide (MH) lamps are anticipated to foresee a significant share of the entire industry through 2026. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for metal halides across various sectors owing to increasing demand for cost-efficient and long-life systems.



In addition, prominent features of MH lamps like great color rendering characters, output crisp and bright light are also playing a pivotal role in the adoption of MH lamps. MH lamps are predominantly used in stadiums, sports fields, and warehouses. The lamps are also extensively installed in parking lots and street lighting across urban regions.



The MH systems integrate high efficiency and good color characters. Moreover, MH systems can be used in indoor and outdoor sectors due to their good light quality, which is further magnifying their demand from various end-user industries.On the regional front, the Middle East and Africa light tower industry accounted for a revenue share of approximately 7% back in 2016. Light towers witness massive demand from these regions owing to their broad application range. Africa is currently going through massive infrastructure development and industrialization which is another key factor driving the need for light towers in the region.



Considering these growth avenues, Global Market Insights Inc. estimates the global light tower market is set to exceed $4 billion through 2026.



Leading Key Players in Light Tower Market are Terex Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Atlas Copco, Chicago Pneumatic