Light Tower Market Research 2019 Global Analysis on Industry Comparison, Key Company Terex Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Limited, and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently added a report on "Light Tower Market (Light Type - LED Light Tower, and Metal Halide Light Tower; Fuel Type - Diesel Powered Light Tower, Solar Powered Light Tower, and Direct Powered Light Tower; Market Type - Light Tower Sales, and Light Tower Rental; End-Use Industry - Construction, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Other End-Use Industries): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global light tower market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



According to the IGR research analysts, the key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing requirement of light towers in the construction and mining industry. The demand for light towers is increasing due to its features such as high-efficient light, durable fixtures resistant to shock, weather-resistant steel cabinets, compact design that allows efficient storage and transport. LED light towers are gaining more acceptance within the construction industry. Light towers with LED fixtures are much more fuel-efficient than those with MH bulbs. The additional run time alone for LED saves handling fuel.



The Diesel-powered Light Towers Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Light Tower Market, by Fuel Type, During the Forecast Period



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global light tower market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth. It provides the market segmentation by light type (LED light tower and metal halide light tower), by fuel type (diesel-powered light tower, solar-powered light tower, and direct powered light tower), by market type (light tower sales, light tower rental), by end-user (construction, mining, oil & gas, and other end-use industries) and by region.



The diesel-powered light towers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the light tower market, by fuel type, during the forecast period. Currently, some latest trends have set the light towers market on fire in terms of technological advancements. Things like electric models, paralleling capabilities and LED technology are gaining popularity and taking these Jobsite workhorses to the next level.



Asia-Pacific is Leading the Light Towers Market



Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the light tower market due to the consistent growth in the fields of infrastructure development and real estate in the past few years and the construction industry continues to see strong growth. The factors such as growing infrastructure activities such as highway construction, railway line construction, and maintenance, bridge construction is expected to boost the market growth in the future. Upcoming projects such as road improvement, urban metro system, and public parks aligned with the 13th Five-Year Plan's (FYP) goals of reducing pollution, redeveloping old housing, and promoting the growth of smart cities, would propel the demand for the light tower in China.



Main Key Players of the Light Tower Market



The key companies featured in the report Terex Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Aska Equipments Limited, Atlas Copco, Wacker Neuson SE, LTA Projects, Progress Solar Solutions, Olikara Lighting Towers Pvt. Ltd, DMI Light Towers, LIGHT BOY CO., LTD., and other companies.



