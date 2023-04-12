NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Light Vehicle Leasing Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Light Vehicle Leasing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Evans Halshaw (United Kingdom), ALD Automotive (France), Arval (France), BT Fleet (United Kingdom), Daimler Fleet Management (United Kingdom), ExpatRide (United States), Free2Move Lease (United Kingdom), Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions (United Kingdom), Inchcape Fleet Solutions (United Kingdom), LeasePlan (Netherlands).



Light vehicle leasing is the usage of vehicle for fixed time period at fixed amount of money. These vehicles are offered by dealers and used by businesses. After the time period is over, the vehicle is either returned or purchased at residual value. It allows the customers to return and select a new model after the lease is expired. Hence, it helps the customers to drive new vehicle after every few years. For sellers major advantage is that it generates income and able to lease it again. This type of business generates repeated customers which supports business model.



Opportunities:

Government Subsidies to Include Electric Vehicles is Boosting the Market

Increasing Vehicle Preference among the Consumers



Market Trends:

Increasing Usage of Telematics to Monitor the Usage of Vehicle

Increasing Adoption of Car Lease in Corporate



Challenges:

Reduced Mileage and no Customization can be done



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Small and Medium Size Businesses are fueling the Market Growth

Minimal Lease Amount as Compared to Purchase Amount



by Type (Close ended, Open ended, Sub vented lease), Services (Pre lease, Lease Period, Post Lease), Tenure (Short term, Long term), Vehicle type (Cars, Jeeps, Taxis, Delivery vans)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



