Light Vehicle Tire Aftermarket in the US 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

The Light Vehicle Tire Aftermarket in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for high-performance tires. The Light Vehicle Tire Aftermarket in the US has also been witnessing the demand for lower cost tires. However, the emerging threat from stringent environment regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Light Vehicle Tire Aftermarket 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US regions; it also covers the Light Vehicle Tire Aftermarket landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Bridgestone Corp., Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.

Michelin SCA, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Pirelli Tire, and Continental Corp., Accuride Corp., TBC Corp., The General Tire and Rubber Co., Yokohama Tire Corp., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp., Falken Tire Corp., Kumho Tires Co. Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



