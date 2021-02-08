The increasing emphasis on the usage of the light weight weapons and extensive rise in investments in the defense & law enforcement bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.
Light weapons are weapons used by two or three persons serving as a crew, while some can be carried and operated by a single person. Light weapons are majorly used by militaries worldwide, and their applications have increased among armed groups.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Light Weapons Market:
Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.
Market Drivers
An increase in terrorist activities and conflicts, the need to improve security, rise in the number of illegal activities, rise in urban warfare, and implementation of defence modernization programs are some of the key factors fuelling the growth of the global light weapons market. Many countries have adopted initiatives to modernize their armed forces, and specific measures also have been undertaken by several countries to counter illegal mining. Various companies are initiating efforts to enhance their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field, thus propelling the market demand globally.
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Rifles & Machine Guns
Manpads & Launchers
Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers
Grenades & Landmines
Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles
Light Anti-Tank Weapons
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Military
Law Enforcement
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Polymer
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Guided
Unguided
Regional Landscape
Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa will dominate the market for the light weapons industry. Countries like Argentina, Mexico, China, and Saudi Arabia are projected to show lucrative growth. The European light weapons market is projected to account for 20% of the global revenue share during the forecast period. Rising threats from rebels and immigrants have led the country to raise investment in the light weapons market, thereby fuelling the market demand. North America accounted for more than 30% of the overall revenue share in 2020 due to extensive technological and financial investments for military and law enforcement purposes.
